‘Little’ Faith opens up on big dreams for Tokyo World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 – Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich is dreaming of the world title following a virtuoso run at this year’s Diamond League.

Cherotich says a world crown in the women’s 3000m steeplechase in Tokyo in September would be the perfect icing on the cake of what has been a plentiful harvest for her thus far.

“The race was very good. I have been running here before and I know that the atmosphere is always really good so I was looking forward to this competition. My target for this season is to win the world title but also, I want to run good races. For now, I need to do well in my training and keep running well towards the world championships,” she said.

The youngster had a night to remember in Oslo on Friday, cruising to a world lead of 9:02.60 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the fifth leg of the Diamond League.

Olympic and world champion Winfred Yavi finished second in a season’s best (SB) of 9:02.76 as Marwa Bouzayani of Tunisia who came third – also in a SB of 9:06.84.

It was the second consecutive race that Cherotich has upstaged the Kenyan-born Bahraini following their epic clash in Doha.

On that occasion, the 2022 World Under 20 champion sprinted in the last 100m to claim her first win of the year – clocking 9:05.08 to cross the finish line ahead of Yavi.

Her Diamond League dominance notwithstanding, Cherotich will be under no illusions on what awaits her in the Japanese capital.

Having come from the junior to the senior ranks, however, the world bronze medalist, is confident she will just be fine.

“There are many of us who have the same ambitions. But I am going to fight and I will do all my best to achieve my goal. It will be a different result this time in Tokyo. You know, I have been still a junior coming to these events. But now, I am in my best. I have something to build on. When I was running these junior championships, I gained my confidence, I started to believe in me. So now, I can build on it,” the youngster said.

Cherotich leads the Diamond League standings with eight points, one more than Yavi.