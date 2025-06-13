Four pro golfer set for massive boost from Safaricom

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 – Safaricom have announced KES 3 million sponsorship to support four young Kenyan professional golfers through the Professional Golfers Association of Kenya programme (PGK).

The four include Mutahi Kibugu of Nyeri Golf Club, Mohit Mediratta of Sigona Golf Club, Samuel Njoroge of Railways Golf Course & Matthew Wahome of Nyali Golf Country Club.

The players will form Safaricom’s Corporate Team that will be participating in the Equator Tour events and other PGK-sanctioned events.

“At Safaricom, we believe in transforming lives by championing Kenyans passions. As we celebrate 25 years of impact, we are proud to partner with PGK and commit KES 3 million towards supporting four professional golfers through the Equator Tour and the Player Development Plan. Our goal is to create a sustainable pathway for aspiring golfers in Kenya, one that inspires, empowers, and equips them to compete at the highest level,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

The sponsorship is part of Safaricom’s commitment to growing local talent and expanding opportunities for youth in sports.

The four will represent the company in Equator Tour events and other PGK-sanctioned competitions under a three-year agreement that offers not just financial support but a long-term development framework.

From left: Angeline Ngunjiri – Senior Manager Brand Assets and Sponsorship at

Safaricom, Matthew Wahome, Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, Mohit Mediratta and Eric Mugo- Senior Manager Ethics & Compliance at Safaricom PLC during the launch of the Player Development Program for the Equator Tour by the PGK at the Railways Golf Course in Nairobi.

Speaking at the same time, Kibugu said the partnership will elevate his game to the next level.

““It’s exciting to be part of the Safaricom team. We are a group of four young and promising individuals who have already made history and are destined to achieve even more, both in Kenya and beyond. All players in our team are exceptional players and together, we are going to do great things to make our fans and sponsor proud,” Kibugu said.

He added: “This programme is incredibly important to us as professional golfers in Kenya. It will give us the opportunity to sharpen our skills and compete and shine not just here in Kenya but even on a global stage.”

The partnership is anchored on PGK’s Player Development Plan (PDP), a structured mentorship and training framework aimed at equipping emerging professional golfers with the skills, discipline and exposure needed to thrive in competitive golf.

Through the PDP, selected players will benefit from consistent support, access to professional circuits and a clear growth trajectory within the sport.

The selected players will receive tailored mentorship and regular performance assessments aimed at fostering their ongoing development and competitiveness in the professional arena.

This investment underscores Safaricom’s commitment to nurturing Kenyan talent and youth initiatives across various fields, aligning perfectly with its mission of Transforming Lives.