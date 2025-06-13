Final Grand Slam Track event in Los Angeles cancelled

LOS ANGELES, United States, June 13, 2025 – The final leg of Grand Slam Track – the athletics competition backed by Olympic great Michael Johnson – has been cancelled because of economic concerns.

The fourth event in the inaugural GST season was set to take place in Los Angeles from 27-29 June.

But Johnson said on Thursday that organisers will instead concentrate on next season’s programme.

“The global economic landscape has shifted dramatically in the past year, and this business decision has been made to ensure our long-term stability as the world’s premier track league,” said the GST founder and commissioner. “Our attention is now on 2026.”

The GST season began in the Jamaican capital of Kingston – which had low ticket sales throughout – and was followed by events in the US cities of Miami and Philadelphia.

Although the final leg at Drake Stadium will not go ahead, organisers consider the three meetings that took place a success. It is understood they are set to announce new investors to help fund GST’s second season.

Johnson, 57, said the decision “is not taken lightly, but one rooted in a belief that we have successfully achieved the objectives we set out to in this pilot season”.

The four-time Olympic champion added: “We launched with a bold vision to reimagine professional track racing and we could not be more excited about what we have accomplished so far.

“As we’ve said all along, we were going to have learnings, make adjustments, and continue to improve.

“Sometimes we have to make moves that aren’t comfortable, but what’s most important is the future and sustainability of the league.”

The competition featured a host of well-known athletes, including British Olympic sprinters Daryll Neita and Matthew Hudson-Smith, and 1500m world champion Josh Kerr.

Male and female competitors are subdivided into six categories – each containing eight athletes – such as Short Sprints, with the eight featuring in that group competing in the 100m and 200m each weekend.

It offered significant financial incentives, with up to $100,000 (£73,600) on offer for the winners of race categories, as well as salaries for contracted athletes.

GST has suffered controversies in its maiden year. American three-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was allegedly abused during the meet in Philadelphia, where the programme was cut from three days to two.

And Johnson himself admitted he would “love to see more spectators” after the opening event in Kingston was poorly attended in April.

British middle-distance runner Elliot Giles took part in the Philadelphia leg of the competition and told BBC Sport it was a “phenomenal” event.

“The actual experience, the set-up, the hype, the marketing, was brilliant,” Giles said.

“I’d love to see it again. Competition is what we need in our sport.

“It’s the same as what’s happening in boxing now. You get other people involved, new promoters, new people, venture capitalists putting into it, and the sport explodes and then performances come and everything else follows.”

American sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden have been named the GST Racers of the Year having won their respective Slam Championship at all three events.