Excitement galore as teams gear up for inaugural NPCA T10 Women’s league

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 – Women’s cricket leagues are imperative as they act as springboards for showcasing talent, as well as inspire generations of female cricketers.

This weekend, top ladies will be at it again, this time in the inaugural Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association NPCA T10 Hard Ball League which will feature four matches at Eastleigh High and Ruaraka Sports Club venues.

“This is a historic milestone for our sporting community as we proudly launch the inaugural edition of NPCA Women’s T10 league dedicated to promote women’s cricket in Kenya. It has been the dream of NPCA to establish a competitive league for women,” stated the chairman of NPCA, Kanti Rabadia.

“This league signifies our commitment to fostering gender equality, empowering female athletes, and elevating the profile of women’s cricket at both national and international level,” Rabadia added.

League coordinator Lydia Kaparo divulged the level of energy that’s building up in training camps, ready to be released on the crease this weekend.

Kaparo is one of the two NPCA women’s representatives co-opted into the Association alongside Bhavisha Shah to facilitate the seamless running of women’s competition.

“We are excited to start the inaugural NPCA women’s Cricket T10 League which will definitely provide a marvelous platform for showcasing the skills of female cricketers across the ecosystem of the sport. It gives women a chance to compete at a high level and be recognized for their abilities.

Career development

Kaparo added that the league is hard ball and offers a path for female cricketers to make a career out of the sport, providing ab enabling environment and recognition.

“Hard ball enables realistic game conditions and various batting opportunities, so thrills and spills are guaranteed,” quipped Kaparo.

Kaparo called on lady cricketers to brace for some high-octane action “as the first ever women’s T10 league comes to Nairobi with the best who will battle for glory in 10 overs of pure adrenaline.”

Action-packed weekend

Chui Champs play Twiga Warriors Eastleigh High at 2pm, followed by the second match pitting Farasi Force against Simba Titans at the same venue from.4pm onwards.

At Ruaraka, Duma Strikers will play two matches at 2 pm and 4pm respectively against Kifaru Chargers and Ndovu Power.

Chui Champs skippered by Mary Wambui will be looking to make their presence felt in the competition presented by NPCA.

Ndovu Power, captained by Quinter Abel, will also be looking forward to the league with great expectations, and will field the likes of Angeline Mengo, Diya Manji, Emma McDonald and Medha Ashwin among others.

Simba Titans are no pushovers, as they will be captained by Kenya under-19 women’s national team Janet Nthenya who will team up with the likes of Nazarene Davine and Shirleen Midewa