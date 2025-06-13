Bomet awarded win after aborted tie against Kibera Black Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13, 2025 – APS Bomet are edging closer to promotion to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after they were awarded maximum points for their abandoned match against Kibera Black Stars on June 1.

In a ruling, FKF said that Kibera were responsible for the aborted fixture in which their fans and officials invaded the pitch and accosted the assistant referee.

“The Leagues and Competitions Committee in its meeting at the FKF Goal Project Kasarani on 13th June 2025 made the following finds: that the match was halted in the 79th minute following a disputed goal that was scored by APS Bomet; and that Kibera Black Stars FC fans and officials in protest of the decision to award the goal, accosted and attacked assistant referee Eunice Njeri,” the federation said.

The slum-based club have subsequently forfeited the fixture, APS Bomet receiving maximum points based on a 2-0 scoreline.

The National Super League (NSL) fixture, held at the Jamhuri Sports Ground on Madaraka Day, spiraled out of control in the 79th minute following Phillip Wasai’s goal.

Initially, Njeri had raised her flag for a possible offside but then indicated a possible goal, irking the fans.

It is then that they stormed the pitch and allegedly assaulted her.

Despite the centre referee choosing to chalk off the goal, the match was ultimately abandoned due to Njeri’s inability to continue officiating.

Up until then, Kibera were leading 1-0 through Chesara Eusters’ goal in the 44th minute.

With the award, Bomet’s points tally has increased to 58 points, four less than Nairobi United who have already earned promotion to the top tier.