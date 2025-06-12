Will Beatrice Chebet become first woman to run under 14 in 5,000m? - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet picks up other runners at the end of the women's 5000m at the Rome Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

Athletics

Will Beatrice Chebet become first woman to run under 14 in 5,000m?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Beatrice Chepkoech says she is confident of becoming the first woman to run the women’s 5,000m in under 14 minutes, saying she feels it is within reach after running the second fastest time in history in her victory at the Rome Diamond League last weekend.

Chebet clocked a meet record in Rome, where she won in 14:03.69, just two seconds shy of Gudaf Tsegay’s World Record. This was not only her personal best, but a Kenyan record as well as this season’s world leading time.

The on-form Chebet, speaking to Telecomasia.net after the race, says she was delighted with her performance and believes it is only a matter of time before she breaks the 14-minute barrier.

“I believe that soon I will be able to do that (break the 14-minute barrier). I believe I just need someone to push me probably up to the 3,000m mark and I will be in a good position to do that. I am delighted to have run my personal best time and come close to the record. I just wanted to push and see how far I could go but after this, I believe the world record is a possibility. I am going back home to try and prepare for it because I feel I am in good shape,” she told Telecomasia after her race in Rome.

Chebet has been in sizzling form this season and also came close to breaking the women’s 3,000m record in Morocco last month.

