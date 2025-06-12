Wanyama still open to staying in Scotland with Dunfermline - Capital Sports
Victor Wanyama unveiled at his new club

Football

Wanyama still open to staying in Scotland with Dunfermline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama says he is open to staying on at Scottish club Dunfermline Athletic for another season, after the end of his short term deal.

After leaving Canadian top tier side Montreal CF, Wanyama joined his former Celtic coach Neil Lennon at Dunfermline in a short term deal that took him till the end of the season, but the club’s management want to keep him for the next campaign.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Wanyama says he is open to the idea of staying but is yet to make a final decision.

“They want me to stay on at the club and I am thinking about it. I have really enjoyed my short stay there because they are a club with a lot of ambition and they want to drive into the Premier League. I am considering it and thinking about it though I am yet to make a decision. The club has laid out the plan for the new season and I will take my time to analyze everything before making a final choice. It would be great to continue with them,” Wanyama told Telecomasia.

The midfielder helped the club finish seventh in the second tier, and remains optimistic they can be better than that in the new season.

