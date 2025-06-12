Starlets forward believes CECAFA campaign is perfect pad for WAFCON ambition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Harambee Starlets striker Violet Nanjala believes the CECAFA Women’s Championship set to start in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania will be crucial in building a solid team for Kenya’s ambition to qualify for the next Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The tournament will involve five teams – Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan – will be played in round robin format.

Nanjala, speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net before the team departed for Dar es Salaam, says the four tough matches will be crucial to put the team in shape.

“This is a very good opportunity for us because it is like a training camp in a competitive atmosphere. It will help us build the team further and strengthen as well. It is an opportunity for us to improve on what we feel is not good enough especially after the friendly match we played against Morocco. Our target going there is to win and this ambition will push us to give our best,” said the Morocco-based forward.

Kenya is set to face off with Gambia in the final qualification round for the Women’s Cup of Nations in October.