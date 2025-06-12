Returning Ogam hopes to challenge for golden boot in last two games - Capital Sports
Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Football

Returning Ogam hopes to challenge for golden boot in last two games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Returning Tusker FC forward Ryan Wesley Ogam hopes the last two games of the season can offer him a chance to battle for the FKF Premier League golden boot, after missing the last four months with a knee injury.

Ogam underwent surgery on his injured ACL in February, a time when he was hot in form having scored 15 goals in the first leg, and comfortably in the race for the golden boot.

The four-month absence has seen Moses Shummah (17) and Emmanuel Osoro (16) take charge of the race, but the 20-year old has since returned to training.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, Ogam is hoping that the coaching team can offer him a few minutes to try and get back to the top.

“I feel good now, I feel strong. I am well rested and I am working hard to see if I can get some minutes. This week, I have completed a full training session for the first time and I hope I can impress the coaches to give me a few minutes. I had targets I had set at the beginning of the season and I hope I can achieve them. We have a game at home and one away and I feel if given a chance, I can do something,” Ogam stated.

Tusker have struggled in his absence, and saw their title ambitions dented in the last two games where they lost heavily to Sofapaka and drew with AFC Leopards.

