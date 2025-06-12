Over 500 Cyclists Expected at the Third Leg of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Naivasha this Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The third leg of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series is set to take place Saturday, June 14 at the iconic Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha.

The race which is expected to attract over 500 cyclists also doubles as a UCI Gravel World Series Qualifier, making it one of the most anticipated events on the East African cycling calendar.

The event brings together both elite and amateur cyclists, offering an opportunity for athletes to compete for a place at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

To qualify for the World Championships, riders must finish the race and place within the top 25% of their category. Additionally, the top three finishers in each official category will automatically earn direct qualification.

The stakes are high for elite participants in the 120-kilometre race, with cash prizes on offer for the top five male and female finishers.

Winners will take home KES 20,000, with second, third, fourth, and fifth places earning KES 15,000, KES 10,000, KES 7,000, and KES 5,000 respectively. In the team category, the winning team will receive KES 125,000, while second and third place teams will be awarded KES 100,000 and KES 70,000 respectively.

Hanifa Said, Chief Operations Officer at the Amani Project said: “The LOOP Safari Gravel Series has been an incredible journey so far, not only showcasing Kenya’s stunning terrain but also elevating the region’s cycling talent to the global stage.”

“As a UCI Gravel World Series Qualifier, the Naivasha leg carries significant weight, not only as a gateway to the World Championships but also as a celebration of the progress our cycling ecosystem has made. We’ve been working closely with Kenya Wildlife Service, local authorities, and UCI officials to ensure a world-class, safe, and seamless event experience for all participants and spectators.”

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

“At LOOP, we’re committed to enabling bold journeys, on and off the track. Supporting the Safari Gravel Series reflects our belief in empowering young athletes, promoting active lifestyles, and opening up global pathways through sport. We are proud to be part of a movement that merges endurance, community, and opportunity in such a meaningful way.”

The Naivasha leg offers not just a competitive platform, but an immersive experience through one of Kenya’s most scenic landscapes.

Set in Hell’s Gate National Park, famous for its dramatic cliffs the race guarantees adventure and natural beauty for participants, with the course designed to test both endurance and skill.

Starting at Sulmac Village on the southern edge of Lake Naivasha, the route includes a variety of surfaces, with 62% on gravel, including red clay, single track, and game trails.

Riders will first complete a 21 km loop that includes an initial climb and returns to the start.

This is followed by a 36 km stretch of gently ascending gravel roads before descending into the final 40 km.

The most demanding segment is between kilometers 60 and 90, which runs primarily on paved roads through the eastern side of Hell’s Gate National Park.

A key highlight heading into the Naivasha leg is the continued dominance of Ugandan Jordan Schleck, competing under Team Amani.

Schleck has won both previous races in the 2025 series—first at Tatu City in February, and most recently in Machakos, where he crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 03:37:09.

Schleck was also the overall winner of the 2024 LOOP Safari Gravel Series, and all eyes will be on him as he looks to dethrone Dutchman Hans Beckings who clinched the top title during last year’s edition in Naivasha.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by the Amani Project, an initiative focused on developing and supporting athletic talent across the region, with support from LOOP DFS as the title sponsor.