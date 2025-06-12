Maiden regional doubleheader for NCBA golf series as Lejirma leads KAGC charge in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – 260 players will converge at the Karen Country Club while another 200 have been entered at the Uganda Golf Club ahead of the inaugural regional doubleheader NCBA Golf Series this weekend.

Golfers at the two qualifying events will battle for top honors across different categories including Overall Men Gross Winner, Overall Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men & Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and Junior Winner with each category securing a spot in the Series Grand Finale slated for later this year.

The two qualifiers come exactly a week after the successful 12th leg of the 2025 campaign held at the Kitale Golf Club June 7 which saw a similarly strong turnout of 120 golfers.

In Kitale, Evans Kirui and Josephine Chesang emerged the overall gross winners after carding 81 and 95 gross respectively.

In Division II, Michael Chege and Josephine Njeri topped the men’s and ladies’ leaderboards with 37 and 33 points, in that order, while Ann Atieno emerged as the overall Division III winner after returning 42 points. Carlos Wakoli won the junior category with 27 points.

Meanwhile, The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) is set to continue this weekend with the Ruiru Open from Friday June 13 through to Sunday June 15, at the Ruiru Sports Club.

John Lejirma, who tops the KAGC series with 1,185 points, will be out to defend the Ruiru Open title.

Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club, currently ranked 2nd with 903 points, will also be participating alongside top lady golfers Joyce Wanjiru (Kiambu Golf Club), Bianca Ngecu (Muthaiga Golf Club), Naomi Wafula (Vipingo Golf Club), and teenage sensation Kanana Muthomi (Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club), among others.

Tournament director Brian Akun said; “The tournament will adhere to the Rules of Golf as approved by R&A Rules Limited, alongside the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Local Rules and any additional local regulations set by the Tournament Committee.”

On his part, NCBA Group Director John Gachora said; “We are excited to support a busy and vibrant weekend for golf with three key events taking place: the first regional doubleheader of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series at Karen Country Club and Uganda Golf Club and the NCBA Ruiru Open which is part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series.”

The tournament boasts a prize fund of Ksh 500,000, adding further incentive for competitors.