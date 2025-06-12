Indiana Pacers beat Thunder to take lead in NBA Finals - Capital Sports
Indiana Pacers beat Thunder to take lead in NBA Finals

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 12 – Tyrese Haliburton praised a team effort from the Indiana Pacers after they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Haliburton scored 22 points and made 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Pacers overturned a five-point deficit going into the fourth quarter in game three of the best-of-seven series.

The Pacers bench outscored the Thunder by 49-18, with reserve Bennedict Mathurin contributing 27 points at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“So many different guys chipped in,” said Haliburton. “Ben Mathurin was amazing off the bench. We just had guys make plays after plays.”

Mathurin said: “The main thing is you have to be resilient. You have to be the aggressor in order to win games.”

The Pacers, who went into the game after a 123-107 defeat in game two, extended a run of not losing consecutive games since March.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, scored 24 points for the Thunder but only three in the fourth quarter.

Jalem Williams top-scored for the visitors with 26 points, while Chet Holmgren scored 20 points and made 10 rebounds for a Thunder side that gave up 19 turnovers which led to 21 points for the Pacers.

“In the fourth quarter I just thought they really outplayed us on both ends,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

Game four will take place at the same venue at 20:30 local time on Friday (01:30 BST, Saturday).

