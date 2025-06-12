Brazil foward Cunha completes 'dream' Manchester United move - Capital Sports
Brazil foward Cunha completes ‘dream’ Manchester United move

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 12 – Brazil forward Matheus Cunha said his “dream” had become a reality after completing a £63m move to Manchester United.

United activated a release clause in Cunha’s Wolves contract this month.

The deal, which was subject to a visa and a medical, has now been completed.

Cunha has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player,” he said.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.”

More to follow.

