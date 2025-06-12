Bayern winger Sane set to complete Galatasaray move - Capital Sports
Leroy Sane has been capped 70 times by Germany

Bayern winger Sane set to complete Galatasaray move

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 12 – Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is set to complete a free transfer to Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 29-year-old arrived in Istanbul on Thursday ahead of signing a contract with the Super Lig champions.

The Turkish club posted photos on their social media of Sane wearing a Galatasaray scarf on his arrival at Ataturk Airport, saying they have “started transfer talks” with the German.

Over one million supporters tuned in to a live broadcast on Galatasaray’s YouTube channel on Tuesday of a flight-tracker showing Sane’s plane arriving in the city.

Sane, who joined Bayern Munich on a five-year deal from Manchester City in 2020, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of June.

The Bundesliga champions were keen on keeping the winger but Sane rejected the offer of a contract extension.

Bayern had included Sane in their 29-man squad for the Club World Cup, which begins on 15 June.

However, he is set to complete a deal with Galatasaray in the coming days, with the Athletic, external reporting he has verbally agreed a three-year deal with the Turkish club.

Sane, who won six major trophies in four years with City, claimed three consecutive Bundesliga titles during his first three seasons at Bayern before a fourth last term.

He scored 61 goals in 220 matches for Bayern, including 13 in 45 matches last season.

