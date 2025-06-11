Will Shabana Hand Police Maiden FKF PL Title? While At the Bottom Who Will Blink First? 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – After taking a breather to pave way for the international break, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League enters home stretch Sunday with nine matches on the cards in different venues across the country.

It will mark the penultimate round of the 2024/25 season where a title battle and survival in the top-tier is at stake.

Kenya Police FC are on the cusp of writing history of winning a first ever national league title as they sit on top of the table on 61 points, six ahead of record champions Gor Mahia and only need a draw from the remaining matches to lift the title.

On Sunday, the law enforcers headline the fixtures with a tough clash against high flying Shabana FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Will the Gusii based side hand Police the title with a game to spare?

The first leg ended in favour of Shabana who won 1-0 at their backyard and will be out to complete double to stay on course for a second-place finish.

Police on the other hand will leave nothing to chance knowing clearly destiny is in their own hands, and if they don’t do it Sunday, a showdown against K’Ogalo awaits them in the final round of matches.

For Gor Mahia, who have had their interim coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno concede on title race, face Ulinzi stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Gor will need to win all their remaining two matches to mathematically stand a chance to defend the title with the hope that Police lose theirs to leave the season decided on goal difference.

Who will stay afloat?

Nairobi City Stars’ Kelvin Etemesi (C) celebrates with teammates. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

At the bottom of the pile, Murang’a Seal, Bidco United and Nairobi City Stars all stand a chance of survival.

As the table currently stands, not even Ulinzi Stars who are placed 11th on 37 points are safe, that shows how interesting the final two matches will be.

Murang’a travel to the Awendo Green Stadium to take on hosts Mara Sugar who occupy 13th spot on 35 points, and a win for the central region-based side will take them to 36 points while in the other fixture bottom placed City Stars take on KCB FC at the Sportspesa Arena in Murang’a.

The Kawangware based side, who are on 31 points, will have to bag maximum points to enhance their chances of either surviving or booking a playoff slot.

The other entertaining clash will feature Bidco United against Kakamega Homeboyz at the Thika Stadium.

Round 33 FKF PL Fixtures

Sunday, June 15

KCB FC Vs Nairobi City Stars – Sportpesa Arena Murang’a (15:00)

Mara Sugar Vs Murang’a Seal – Awendo Green Stadium (15:00)

Bidco United Vs Kakamega Homeboyz – Thika Stadium (15:00)

Posta Rangers Vs Sofapaka – Utali Grounds (15:00)

FC Talanta Vs AFC Leopards – Dandora Stadium (15:00)

Mathare United Vs Bandari FC – Kasarani Annex (15:00)

Tusker FC Vs Kariobangi Sharks – Ruraka Grounds (15:00)

Kenya Police Vs Shabana FC – Kenyatta Stadium Machakos (15:00)