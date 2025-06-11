Thunder’s Okal reveals how legendary late dad inspired him at BAL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Nairobi City Thunder power forward Ariel Okall has revealed how his legendary late father, WOII Elijah Koranga inspired him as he played at the fifth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rwanda, last month.

Thunder became the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for the BAL group phase, and Okall, who played a crucial role in both the journey to BAL and the actual tournament for Thunder, opened up on how much he was hit by his dad’s demise early this year, and how he used it as inspiration in Kigali.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Okall said his father, a former Kenyan football international, had looked forward to watching him play at the BAL but unfortunately passed away before his ambition came to pass.

“I really so much wanted to go there and represent my father. I wanted to come here and make something happen and make him proud. He was always there for me and supported me and it gave me great pleasure to know that I was doing it for him in Kigali,” Okall told Telecomasia.

Okall and his dad were really close, and he says his demise hit him but will always be inspired to represent his name and play for him.

“He was a sportsman and we always talked about this (BAL). He watched the first round when we played in Tanzania, he watched the Elite 16 when he qualified and I wished that he could have been here to watch this as well and especially when we got our first win,” Okall said.

He added; “But, life sometimes doesn’t give us what we wish for and I was inspired to come here and keep representing him, making him and the whole family proud. I felt inspired wearing the Koranga name on the back of my jersey. It has been an emotional rollercoster for me but I always have to move knowing that I am doing the best for him.”

Thunder picked one win in six matches in Kigali, with Okall being central in their only victory against South Africa’s MBB.