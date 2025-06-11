Talanta talent Osoro over the moon after debut goal in national colours

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11, 2025 – Talanta FC marksman Emmanuel Osoro says scoring his first goal for Harambee Stars was a dream come true for him.

Osoro says he has long desired to hit the back of the net for the national team as he did against Chad on Tuesday evening.

“I have always wanted to score for my country and now that I have done it, it is a wonderful feeling. I thank God for it and I want to continue scoring more,” the striker said.

Osoro scored the first goal as Benni McCarthy earned his first win in charge of the national team with a 2-1 victory over the central Africans in a friendly in Marrakech, Morocco.

David Sakwa scored the other goal in a dominant showing in the first half although the national team relaxed their feet on the pedal in the second half to allow Chad a consolation in the 63rd minute.

Regardless, it was a sigh of relief for Harambee Stars who had struggled to break down the stubborn Chad team in their first meeting at the same venue on Saturday.

Looking back to that goalless draw, Osoro admits the team are gradually coming of age as they adapt to the South African tactician’s philosophy.

“Last weekend we played well but struggled to create chances and score but we thank God for the second game that everything clicked for us. We went back to the drawing board to restrategise in the knowledge that we had to score goals in this second game. We would have loved a clean sheet but we are still grateful for the two goals scored,” he said.

Osoro has been one of the top players in the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season in which he has topped the scoring charts with 15 goals.

This is despite his team fighting for survival for much of the campaign.

His blistering form earned him a place in McCarthy’s squad for the double-header international friendly, which goes a long way towards preparations for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in August.

The youngster is full of praise for the former Bafana Bafana hitman.

“He is a coach who communicates really well and is always happy. The mood in the camp is really upbeat and motivates you as a player to give your all for the sake of the team. Pushing yourself that way comes with a lot of benefits,” Osoro said.

The attacker’s attentions will turn to club football where Talanta meet AFC Leopards at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday, in what will be their penultimate fixture of the season.