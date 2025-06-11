SDT quash Nyaberi bid for voting rights at NOC-K polls, declares federation wrangles an internal matter

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11, 2025 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) have dismissed an appeal by Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi to be allowed to vote at the forthcoming National Olympics Committee-Kenya (NOC-K) elections.

Nyaberi is presently engaged in a tussle with KVF deputy treasurer Moses Mbuthia on who should vote on behalf of the federation at the polls, set for June 19 (Thursday next week).

In a ruling, however, the tribunal ordered the federation to resolve the issue through their internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The Notice of Motion dated 29/4/2025 be and is hereby dismissed. The amended statement of claim dated 05/05/2025 be and is hereby dismissed. The parties herein are to fully explore and conclusively exhaust all Internal Dispute Resolution mechanisms,” the ruling reads.

At the same time, SDT ordered Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to proceed with the polls as planned and issue a report within seven days of the elections.

“Reports from the Sports Registrar and the IEBC to be filed within seven (7) days after the elections. The matter to be mentioned within 10 days after the elections to confirm compliance with the orders,” SDT said.

The ruling removes one more hurdle in the path of the NOC-K polls, which were initially scheduled for April 23 but was adjourned after four federations failed to agree on who of their officials would vote for them.

The four federations include KVF, Kenya Triathlon Federation, Taekwondo Federation of Kenya (TFK) and the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF).

In April, the High Court lifted previous orders that had barred IEBC from excluding the four federations from the polls should they fail to nominate their respective vote carriers.

The ruling on KVF follows another by SDT on May 27 where the tribunal threw out an application by TFK president Suleiman Sumba, where he sought to be declared the rightful vote carrier for the federation.

In their ruling, the panel said that the tussle between Sumba and secretary general George Wesonga is an internal matter that should not hinder the polls.