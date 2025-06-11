Lionesses go down fighting to South Africa at Rugby Africa Cup - Capital Sports
Kenya's Sheila Chajira (R) in action against Madagascar. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRICA

Rugby

Lionesses go down fighting to South Africa at Rugby Africa Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 15s team narrowly lost 19-12 to South Africa in the second game of their Rugby Africa Cup campaign in Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lionesses lacked bite in the first half and were made to pay for it as the Lady Boks went into the interval leading 12-0.

It seemed they were in for another torrid afternoon at the hands of their opponents as the South Africans extended their lead to 19-0 in the 67th minute.

However, Simon Odongo’s charges awoke from their slumber and threatened a comeback.

Freshia Oduor went over the white chalk soon afterwards, sprinting down the right wing before landing a centre post try.

Sinaida Mokaya then successfully converted between the posts.

Following a maul in the 22, Noleen Khaleyi put the ball over the white chalk as the Lionesses reduced the deficit to one try.

Despite their best efforts, the Kenyans could not complete their comeback.

They next face Uganda in their next match.

