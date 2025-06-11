Kenya Rugby board members deny ‘cartel’ accusations

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11, 2025 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) vice chair Moses Ndale has denied allegations that he has been involved in corruption at the federation.

Ndale says he is not a shareholder in any company that has done business with KRU.

“For me, the accusations that are there…I have never been arrested…companies which have been quoted there, I am not a shareholder in any of them. Sometimes, it’s good to have all the facts of the story. I’ll not react to issues that are not basically true,” Ndale said.

The former Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) player was on the receiving end of a series of dossier from whistleblower Nelson Amenya in the past one week.

Amenya claimed that Ndale was a shareholder in a number of companies that have engaged in business with the union, creating a conflict of interest.

He also claimed that the vice chair had been arrested in the past for selling Safari 7s tickets.

However, Ndale challenged him to produce an occurrence book (OB) number indicating his arrest.

“If there is no OB number indicating I was arrested for selling tickets…to be honest…for lack of a better word…” he said.

Also responding to allegations of a conflict of interest was Ray Olendo, KRU’s honorary secretary, who said it is unfair to brand him a ‘cartel’ as some have done so on social media.

“People have always associated cartels with groupings of gangs and I want to believe I am not part of that. I have always believed in a situation where you convince your board members and agree on an issue. If you are able to convince them and that carries the day, I don’t think that means being a cartel…but if that is so, then I am a cartel,” Olendo said.

The two were speaking at a press conference at the RFUEA Grounds on Wednesday afternoon, in the aftermath of the resignation of Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai as the chair.

Mutai threw in the towel at a special general meeting (SGM) at the same venue on May 30 where he was to face a no-confidence motion from member clubs.

Following his resignation, Harriet Okach was named new KRU boss, becoming the first ever female to head the union.

However, the bundling out of Mutai has irked a section of rugby stakeholders who feel it was motivated by private interests.

Fears are also rife that sponsors who had started trooping to Kenyan rugby will scatter for the hills in lieu of past issues that have cropped up as a result of federation wrangles.

Nonetheless, Okach revealed that they are in touch with sponsors to ensure continuity.

“With everything that is going on, we have kept them updated. Any sponsor that wasn’t comfortable dealing with the commercial director, the board made a resolution that they would now deal with the CEO…so that there is that continuity,” she said.