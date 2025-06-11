Junior Golf Foundation unveils 2025/26 Provisional Squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – The Junior Golf Foundation has unveiled the Provisional Squad for the 2025/26 season, comprising 12 talented boys and 10 outstanding girls.

The squad members were selected based on their performance in the national junior tournaments that are held across the country and their ranking in the JGF Order of Merit.

These rising stars represent the next generation of Kenya’s golfing elite and will undergo training, development, and evaluation ahead of upcoming regional and international competitions.

The training will be held at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, and course practice in various golf clubs.

The boys’ squad features top performers such as Tsevi Soni (16), Junaid Manji (17), Justin Ngeera (14), Kayden Wissanji (15) Nathan Mwangi, Jelani Kihanya (16), Ronan Patel (15), Maahir Patel (15), Mwathi Gicheru (14), Yuvraj Rajput (15), Aarush Vara (16), Kimani Gicheru (17).

The girls’ lineup includes Bianca Ngecu (16), Audrey Gachora (15), Kanana Muthomi (13), Belinda Wanjiru (15), Hazel Kuria (17), Cherono Kipkorir (15), Navya Nagda (16), Nyawira Macharia (12), Maryam Mwakitawa (17), Brianna Ngecu (13).

The full list reflects a broad spread of talent across various age groups, with the youngest members being just 12 years old, a clear sign of the foundation’s commitment to early talent development and long-term sustainability in junior golf.

The members not only form part of junior squads but also contribute to the senior national golf squads for the Kenya Golf Union and the Kenya Ladies Golf Union.

Speaking on the announcement, JGF President Vincent Mukiri remarked:

“The Junior Golf Foundation is very keen on developing our juniors. The national provisional squad training is part of our development initiatives including the training happening at the regions. This squad consists of our best performing juniors who are based in Kenya and abroad, this helps us to have a ready pool of elite juniors.”