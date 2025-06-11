DCI on trail of corruption allegations at Kenya Rugby Union - Capital Sports
KRU Board Members from left to right Leslie Mwangale, vice chair Moses Ndale, chair Harriet Okach, CEO Thomas Odundo and secretary general Raymond Olendo. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

DCI on trail of corruption allegations at Kenya Rugby Union

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11, 2025 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairperson Harriet Okach has revealed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have begun to look into allegations of financial misappropriation in the body.

Okatch says the agency have sought crucial documents to aid their investigations in addition to summoning KRU CEO, Thomas Odundo.

“That (misappropriation of funds) already got DCI involved and that is not coming from us. We were summoned as KRU and asked to submit documents for specific periods. Those documents were submitted in person and different people have been called from the board…starting with the CEO,” the chair said.

KRU chair Harriet Okach arrives at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The revelation came amid a storm at the union, beginning with the resignation of Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai as the chair during a special general meeting (SGM) on May 30 at the RFUEA Grounds.

This was followed by the appointment of Okach as new boss, marking a historic milestone as the first female to head the local governing body for the sport.

However, the storm has not subsided, what with various stakeholders expressing anger at the constant wrangling that has affected the union just when it was rising from the ashes.

The release of a series of dossiers by whistleblower Nelson Amenya – via his X account – indicating that various members of the board are engaged in illegal dealing has added fuel to the fire at the ‘container’.

The fury notwithstanding, Okach says they will cooperate with DCI to ensure a conclusive end to the matter.

KRU chair Harriet Okatch (L) confers with director of fixtures, Leslie Mwangale as secretary general Ray Olendo watches on. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“We are just waiting…whoever they need they’ll call. Whatever document they’ve needed they’ve been given…and we’ll continue cooperating with them,” she said.

The new chair was also compelled to delve into the resignation of one of the board members, Nisha van Hoek – who was the director in charge of media and communications.

“I don’t think we should really call that a resignation because that was a co-opted member with a term limit of two years. Yes, the letter that was leaked indicated that she had resigned but the truth is she was letting us know that her term has lapsed,” Okach said.

The chair indicated that a new non-executive director will be named as soon as the board convenes.

