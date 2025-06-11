Austria-based forward itching to don Harambee Starlets jersey in WAFCON quest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Austria based forward Sylvia Makungu says she desires to be part of Kenya’s squad battling out for qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), ahead of the final round of qualification against Gambia later on in October.

After seeing off Tunisia 1-0 on aggregate in the first round, Kenya’s Harambee Starlets will face The Gambia to battle for a place in next year’s tournament in Morocco.

And, speaking to Telecomasia.net from her base in Austria, Makungu, who has been in sensational form for her club FC Wacker Innsbruck says she hopes to raise her hand to be picked for selection as she dreams of playing at the elite continental tournament.

“Of course, it is every player’s dream to get to the national team and I have that ambition as well. I have played at the junior levels and I am crossing my fingers I can get an opportunity to represent the country in the journey to WAFCON. I have worked hard this season and I believe I have shown good form and if given a chance, I am ready to give my best for my country. It is a really important tournament and personally, it has been my dream to play there,” Makungu told Telecomasia.

The 22-year old has been in sensational form for her club and started 12 out of her side’s 22 league games in the Austrian second tier, scoring eight goals.