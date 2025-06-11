Ambani reveals his grand plans if elected Ingwe chairperson - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards presidential aspirant Boniface Ambani

Football

Ambani reveals his grand plans if elected Ingwe chairperson

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Club legend Boniface Ambani says one of his grand plans, if elected the new AFC Leopards chairman, would be to ensure the club has infrastructure of its own, his immediate concern being a training ground and a clubhouse.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ambani is having a shot at the presidency for the second time, having tried unsuccessfully in 2019. The 42-year-old, is one of the leading contenders to succeed Dan Shikanda as the new Ingwe chair when the club heads to the polls on June 29.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Ambani believes he has the best blueprint and vision to take Ingwe to the next level.

“In the long term, my dream is to see Leopards have its own facilities and one of the priorities is a training complex. We have to start from somewhere and in my tenure, I want to see that the club has its own training facilities to reduce dependence on other people,” Ambani told Telecomasia.

He also said he plans to improve players’ welfare to ensure they do not have any excuses to fight for trophies, even as he aims to help the club return to Continental football next season, in his first year in charge.

“I want to strengthen the squad, give the players everything they need to succeed and then push them for results. Anyone who has worked under me knows that I demand the best from my players,” Ambani said.

He has reiterated that he is the best man for the job, pointing out his experience working for several clubs including most recently Mara Sugar, where he helped them gain promotion to the top flight as Technical Director.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved