24 Teams Attracted As Kisumu City Hosts 18th Edition of #KOX5Aside - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

24 Teams Attracted As Kisumu City Hosts 18th Edition of #KOX5Aside

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kisumu is set to host #KOX5Aside for the first time this weekend at Moi Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This will be the 18th Edition of the tournament which was started in 2018 and brings together Kenyans on twitter for Foootball banter and networking.

Speaking ahead of of the tournament, Founder Sir Alexas said he was pleased they are finally taking the tournament to home of Football.

“I feel so happy we finally have this tournament in Kisumu, it’s been long coming and we finally managed to plan one, we are grateful to our Sponsors Odibets who have always supported us ensuring we have a smooth tournament and Kenyans on twitter from Kisumu finally got to experience watching 5 Aside at the Lakeside, we are looking forward to having a great tournament.” 

Kisumu has attracted a total of 24 teams from the Lakeside Region with the winner set to pocket Ksh.100,000 from Odibets while first runners up will walk away with Ksh.60,000 with third placed team taking home Ksh. 40,000. 

Odibets Marketing manager Benedict Murithi said they are excited to continue supporting grassroots football across the country

“Hosting this dynamic, community‑centred five‑a‑side tournament in the heart of Kisumu City underscores our ongoing commitment to growing grassroots football across Kenya. We look forward to electrifying matches, discovering fresh talent, and bringing fans together in celebration of the beautiful game. See you at Moi Stadium!”

The tournament has previously been held in Nairobi, Malindi, Nakuru and Mombasa County.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved