24 Teams Attracted As Kisumu City Hosts 18th Edition of #KOX5Aside

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kisumu is set to host #KOX5Aside for the first time this weekend at Moi Stadium.

This will be the 18th Edition of the tournament which was started in 2018 and brings together Kenyans on twitter for Foootball banter and networking.

Speaking ahead of of the tournament, Founder Sir Alexas said he was pleased they are finally taking the tournament to home of Football.

“I feel so happy we finally have this tournament in Kisumu, it’s been long coming and we finally managed to plan one, we are grateful to our Sponsors Odibets who have always supported us ensuring we have a smooth tournament and Kenyans on twitter from Kisumu finally got to experience watching 5 Aside at the Lakeside, we are looking forward to having a great tournament.”

Kisumu has attracted a total of 24 teams from the Lakeside Region with the winner set to pocket Ksh.100,000 from Odibets while first runners up will walk away with Ksh.60,000 with third placed team taking home Ksh. 40,000.

Odibets Marketing manager Benedict Murithi said they are excited to continue supporting grassroots football across the country

“Hosting this dynamic, community‑centred five‑a‑side tournament in the heart of Kisumu City underscores our ongoing commitment to growing grassroots football across Kenya. We look forward to electrifying matches, discovering fresh talent, and bringing fans together in celebration of the beautiful game. See you at Moi Stadium!”

The tournament has previously been held in Nairobi, Malindi, Nakuru and Mombasa County.