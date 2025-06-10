Still In Charge! Coach Beldine Odemba Names Harambee Starlets Squad for CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has named a 23-player squad that will feature in the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship scheduled to take place from June 12 to June 22 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The tournament serves as build-up to the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final round qualifier against Gambia.

Kenya is aiming to return to the continental stage for the first time since making their debut in 2016.

Among the notable additions to the squad are Kibera Soccer Women’s midfielder Medina Abubakar Hussein and Vihiga Queens’ Forward Swaum Nanjaka Masungo, who earned their first senior team call-ups.

The team is expected to report to camp on the evening of Monday, June 10, and will depart for Tanzania Wednesday.

Coach Odemba will use the regional tournament to test her squad’s cohesion and readiness, with sights set on a strong showing both at CECAFA and in the upcoming WAFCON qualifier against Gambia.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu, Lilian Awuor, Vivian Shiyonzo

Defenders

Elizabeth Ochaka, Alice Mideri, Tabitha Amoit, Janet Mumo, Ruth Ingosi, Dorcas Shikobe, Enez Mango, Vivian Nasaka

Midfielders

Diana Wacera, Martha Amunyolet, Fasila Adhiambo, Lavender Ann Akinyi, Medina Abubakar Hussein, Corazone Aquino

Forwards

Emily Morang’a, Swaum Nanjaka Masungo, Faith Mboya, Elizabeth Wambui, Tumaini Waliaula, Violet Nanjala

