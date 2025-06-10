Lyon’s midfielder Cherki completes ‘dream’ Manchester City move

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 10 – Manchester City have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon before the first of this summer’s transfer deadlines.

City will pay an initial fee of £30.45m, and Cherki has signed a five-year deal until 2030.

The 21-year-old will be able to play for City at the Club World Cup, which begins in the United States on 14 June.

Cherki has already made almost 200 appearances for Lyon and has scored once in his two caps for France.

“This is a dream for me,” said Cherki. “Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.”

He is City’s third signing in two days, with coach Pep Guardiola having brought in Algeria left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves for £31m on Monday, followed by back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea earlier on Tuesday.

Cherki made his senior debut for Lyon aged 16 in October 2019 and leaves the club having claimed 29 goals and 45 assists in 185 games.

“I have worked so hard for this all my life,” Cherki added. “I love this sport, and I can’t wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff.

“The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace. I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future.”

After representing France as they won the silver medal at last year’s Paris Olympics, Cherki was handed his debut for the senior men’s team last Thursday.

He came off the bench in their Nations League semi-final against Spain and claimed both a goal and an assist as Les Bleus fought back from 5-1 down but lost 5-4.

Cherki then started Sunday’s third-place play-off and helped France to a 2-0 win over Germany.

Manchester City director of football Hugo Viana said: “There’s no doubt that he’s now in the best place possible to develop further under Pep’s guidance, and I really believe he can become a world-class player with our support and direction.”

Bettinelli, 33, arrives at City following the departure of Scott Carson. The English keeper made just one appearance for Chelsea after joining from Fulham in 2021.