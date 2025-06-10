Chelsea’s Gittens bid rejected by Dortmund - Capital Sports
Dortmund's English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (L) and Dortmund's German forward Youssoufa Moukoko celebrate the 1-3 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund in Freiburg im Breisgau, southwestern Germany on August 12, 2022.

English Premier League

Chelsea’s Gittens bid rejected by Dortmund

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 10 – Chelsea have had an offer worth more than £42m for English winger Jamie Gittens rejected by Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old already has a seven-year contract on the table and is thought to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

But the two clubs are struggling to meet in the middle on their valuation despite the England Under-21s international not fitting into the system of manager Niko Kovac, who joined the German club in February.

The latest rejection casts doubt over whether Gittens will join Chelsea in time to take part in the Club World Cup, with a first transfer deadline for the competition approaching on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea have not ruled out further approaches for Gittens after the deadline, but also have interest in Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

The Blues were also interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan but have opted to walk away over a difference in valuation.

Milan have been asking for £25m for the France international with just one year remaining on his current deal, but Chelsea value Maignan, who turns 30 next month, at about half that.

Gittens came through Manchester City’s academy before joining Dortmund in 2020. He made his Bundesliga debut two years later, and last season scored eight goals in 32 league appearances.

Dortmund have signed another young English talent this week, bringing in Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland.

