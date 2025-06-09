West Ham wait to make decision on Antonio’s future

LONDON, England, June 9, 2025 – West Ham have delayed a decision on Michail Antonio’s future as the forward continues his recovery from a serious car accident in December.

The 35-year-old’s contract expires on 30 June but the club say his “unique situation” means no formal decision will be made until the time is “right and appropriate”.

Antonio’s Ferrari skidded off the road and struck a tree in Epping Forest six months ago, resulting in a broken leg which required a three-week stay in hospital.

In a statement,, external West Ham said the Jamaica international will be listed as a free transfer for the purposes of Premier League procedure.

The club added supporting Antonio through his recovery period was their “absolute priority”.

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £7m, in 2015.

He is the club’s record Premier League goalscorer, scoring 68 goals in 268 top-flight appearances.

Meanwhile, France international Kurt Zouma, 30, who joined the the club four years ago and is on loan at Al-Orobah FC in the Saudi Pro League, will leave West Ham at the end of the month.

The club announced last month that defenders Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and striker Danny Ings will leave when their contracts expire this summer.