Wang'uru Stadium hosts Season 2 of Hon. Mary Maingi Super Cup tourney
Action at the Hon. Mary Maingi Super Cup Football Tournament

Wang’uru Stadium hosts Season 2 of Hon. Mary Maingi Super Cup tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – The Wang’uru International Stadium was the heartbeat of Mwea this past Sunday as the curtain closed on Season 2 of the Hon. Mary Maingi Super Cup Football Tournament.

This year’s edition featured 90 teams participating from across the constituency.

The finals delivered gripping action, entertainment, and a strong message of unity through sports.

Winners took home cash prizes, community recognition, and a place in Mwea’s growing sports legacy.

The day also doubled up as a cultural celebration, with electrifying live performances by Wadagliz, famed for Anguka Nayo, and Joyce Wa Mama, the beloved queen of Mugithi.

In her closing address, Hon. Mary Maingi, Member of Parliament for Mwea Constituency, applauded the athletes, coaches, and supporters for their unwavering commitment and sportsmanship.

 “Season 2 of this tournament has shown us what is possible when we invest in our young people. Football has brought us together — it has shown us that unity, peace, and hard work can shape a better Mwea,” she said.

Mwea East MP Mary Maingi

She urged the youth to stay focused and shun divisive politics, reminding them that their talents and determination are the real building blocks of Mwea’s future.

Maingi also acknowledged the tremendous support received from His Excellency the President, the Deputy President, and Kirinyaga County leadership, whose efforts she credited with helping make the event a success.

“We are just getting started. The Mary Maingi Football Tournament is here to stay. Mwea’s talent is limitless, and we will keep creating platforms to showcase it,” she said.

Also in attendance was Mwea East Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Fred Ayieko, who emphasized the government’s continued investment in youth-centered initiatives and efforts to combat drug abuse through community-based sports programs.

