Vijago still pained by league title loss as Harambee Starlets job beckons - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Kibera Soccer and Kenya Police in the semis of the FKF Women's Cup. PHOTO/FKF WOMEN'S CUP

Kenyan Premier League

Vijago still pained by league title loss as Harambee Starlets job beckons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – Kibera Women’s Soccer coach David Vijago admits it still hurts to miss out on the Premier League despite qualifying for the FKF Cup final.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite putting themselves in prime position for a trophy, the gaffer admits it is bittersweet feelings for him.

“Our main target was to win the league but we didn’t. We will just work on it next year,” he said.

Kibera trounced Kenya Police Bullets 2-0 in the semis of the FKF Women’s Cup at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday to secure their place in the final of the competition.

It was sweet revenge for the slum girls who narrowly lost out on the league title to the law enforcers, finishing in third place with 41 points as Beldine Odemba’s charges successfully defended their crown with 46 points.

Kibera play Vihiga Queens who beat Bungoma Queens 2-1 in the other semi-final at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

At the same time, Vijago remains coy over whether he will assume the reins at the national women’s team — Harambee Starlets.

He admits he has read the rumours of his impending appointment on social media, refusing to divulge any further details on the same.

“Of course, it is a pleasure to serve as the head coach of your country’s national team. However, I have also seen the reports on social media just like other people,” the CAF A coaching license holder said.

Rumours continue to swirl over the future of Odemba as national team boss following their 5-1 humiliation by Morocco in an international friendly on Wednesday night.

The heavy defeat came hot on the heels of a double-header loss to Ivory Coast in April, Harambee Stars going down 2-0 on both occasions in Abidjan.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved