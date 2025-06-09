Vijago still pained by league title loss as Harambee Starlets job beckons

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – Kibera Women’s Soccer coach David Vijago admits it still hurts to miss out on the Premier League despite qualifying for the FKF Cup final.

Despite putting themselves in prime position for a trophy, the gaffer admits it is bittersweet feelings for him.

“Our main target was to win the league but we didn’t. We will just work on it next year,” he said.

Kibera trounced Kenya Police Bullets 2-0 in the semis of the FKF Women’s Cup at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday to secure their place in the final of the competition.

It was sweet revenge for the slum girls who narrowly lost out on the league title to the law enforcers, finishing in third place with 41 points as Beldine Odemba’s charges successfully defended their crown with 46 points.

Kibera play Vihiga Queens who beat Bungoma Queens 2-1 in the other semi-final at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

At the same time, Vijago remains coy over whether he will assume the reins at the national women’s team — Harambee Starlets.

He admits he has read the rumours of his impending appointment on social media, refusing to divulge any further details on the same.

“Of course, it is a pleasure to serve as the head coach of your country’s national team. However, I have also seen the reports on social media just like other people,” the CAF A coaching license holder said.

Rumours continue to swirl over the future of Odemba as national team boss following their 5-1 humiliation by Morocco in an international friendly on Wednesday night.

The heavy defeat came hot on the heels of a double-header loss to Ivory Coast in April, Harambee Stars going down 2-0 on both occasions in Abidjan.