Torrid day in office for Kenya at FIBA 3×3 Youth Nations League

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – The national men’s basketball team’s run of bad luck at the FIBA 3×3 Youth Nations League continued with two more losses in Cotonou, Benin on Monday afternoon.

Morans began the day with a narrow 18-14 to Algeria’s Under 21 side despite the best efforts of Brian Eleman who topped the scoring board with eight points.

On the other side, Mahrz Karabi and Zayd Yahiaoui were the chief destroyers for the North Africans, sinking eight and seven points respectively to put the Kenyans to the sword.

For Morans, Eleman was joined on the score board by Stephen Mungai and Isaac Omondi who came good with four and two points respectively.

In their second fixture of the day, Morans were blown away by Burkina Faso who won 21-9.

Omondi scored four points as Rhyan Onyango and Mungai added three and two points, respectively, for Kenya.

The Burkinabe’s main man was Karl Levis Bayce who sunk a game-high nine points as Ateridaar Auxence added seven more.

Khalil Anas (four) and Alassane Ouedrago (one) were the other scorers for the West Africans.