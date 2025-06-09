Ronaldo hints at staying with Saudi's Al-Nassr - Capital Sports
Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Al Nassr. PHOTO/Al Nassr/X

Football

Ronaldo hints at staying with Saudi’s Al-Nassr

Published

MUNICH, Germany, June 9, 2025 – Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seems set to remain with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 40-year-old forward is out of contract at the end of this month and although sources have told BBC Sport that they are confident of extending his deal, there has still been speculation over his future.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United striker last week posted a cryptic message on social media hinting he was set to leave the club he joined in January 2023.

But, speaking after Portugal’s dramatic Nations League victory over Spain on Sunday, he suggested he would not be moving on.

“Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes,” the forward told reporters after the game where he scored a record-extending 138th international goal which levelled the scoring at 2-2.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was replaced in the 88th minute and was not involved in the resulting penalty shootout.

He was in tears after Ruben Neves slotted home the winning penalty following Diogo Costa’s save from Alvaro Morata’s spot-kick.

On Saturday, Ronaldo said he would not be playing at this month’s Club World Cup after turning down offers from participating teams.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had raised the prospect of him joining a team involved at the tournament after Al-Nassr’s failure to qualify.

