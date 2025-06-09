NCBA Golf Series Kitale Winners Kirui, Chesang Book Grand Finale Spots

KITALE, Kenya, Jun 9 – Home players Evans Kirui and Josephine Chesang put up a brilliant display to emerge the overall gross winners during the Kitale Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday.

The two winners led a contingent of four other golfers in qualifying for the Grand Finale of the 2025 Series set for later this year, where they will be hoping to fly the club’s flag high again.

Kirui, playing off handicap 11, delivered a composed round to emerge as the Overall Gross Men Winner with a score of 81, winning another accolade with the Longest Drive among men in the process.

On her part, 2023 Grand Finale Ladies Nett winner Chesang carded 95 gross playing off handicap 23 to emerge the top lady for the day and book another shot at destiny in the grand finale.

In Division II, Michael Chege, playing off handicap 24, and Josephine Njeri (handicap 22) topped the men’s and ladies’ leaderboards with 37 and 33 points respectively, while Ann Atieno (handicap 27) emerged the overall Division III winner after returning 42 points.

Just like he did in 2022, Carlos Wakoli bossed the junior category, playing off handicap 20, and returned 27 points to win the category and book a slot at the Grand Finale yet again.

Kirui, Chesang, Chege, Njeri, Atieno, and Wakoli join the list of players who have already secured their slots for the coveted 2025 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale.

Mirriam Wanjiku took home the Longest Drive trophies for ladies as Kennedy Soita and Gracemary Karira won the Nearest to Pin honors.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Deputy Director and Head of Brands, Jacquie Muhati, said:

“Kitale Club’s success in producing two winners at the NCBA Golf Series Finales proves that Kenya’s golf future is rising from all corners. Through the Change the Story platform, we’re building a full-cycle pipeline from juniors to pros to demystify golf and shatter elitist perceptions. Our ultimate goal? A formidable Kenyan golf team in the future. NCBA dared to dream, and the journey has begun, and together, we can make it a reality that will change the Golf Landscape in Kenya and Africa.”

With the Kitale leg concluded, the focus now shifts to the first regional double-header of the 2025 Series calendar, which will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Uganda Golf Club and Karen Country Club.