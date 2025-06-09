Lejirma takes lead on Day One of Sunshine Development Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s John Lejirma surged to the top of the leaderboard after a sizzling 6-under par 66 on Day One of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing at Ruiru Sports Club.

The elite amateur opened with a composed front nine, picking up birdies on the 2nd, 8th, and 9th holes, offset by a lone bogey at the par-3 6th.

His charge continued on the back nine, where he rolled in birdies at the 10th, 13th, 14th, 17th, and 18th holes.

Despite a bogey on the 12th, Lejirma finished the day as the man to catch heading into Round Two.

“ I am happy to be back for the second leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing. I’m really pleased with how I held it together out there. The front nine was smooth, my putting was hot, and I gave myself chances. Fairways, greens, and it all came together,” Lejirma said.

He added: “The back nine was a bit slower— my putter cooled off a little—but I regrouped and finished strong. I’ve learned from the last two events; I came second in the first leg and fourth in the second. Each tournament is a lesson, and I’m here to build on that and come back stronger.”

Ndumberi Golf Club’s Michael Karanga carded a solid 2-under par 70 to sit second on the leaderboard.

He played a steady front nine with birdies at the 8th and 9th, closing the first half at 34.

On the back nine, he added a birdie on the 13th and held par on the rest of the holes, save for a dropped shot at the 18th.

Tied in third on 1-under par 71 were Dismas Indiza (Kakamega Golf Club) and Njoroge Kibugu (Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club).

Indiza recovered from a bogey on the 1st with birdies on the 3rd, 8th, and 9th to make the turn at 35.

He birdied the 13th and 18th coming home, with bogeys on 10 and 16 slightly marring his scorecard.

“The course is playing well. There’s opportunity out there to score, and I’ll be looking to improve some aspects of my play heading into Round Two,” Indiza said.

Kibugu, the winner of the Thika Greens leg, played a mixed round with birdies on the 6th, 9th, 10th, and 11th holes, but gave shots back on the 3rd, 7th, 15th, and 16th.

He remains well within striking distance heading into moving day. A large group of players finished the day tied for fifth on level par (72).

Naomi Wafula reacts at 18th hole green. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The group included Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, Ken Abuto, Abraham Ainamani, Isaac Makokha, Elvis Muigua, Samuel Njoroge, Rafael Leming’ani, and Nuru Mollel.

Among the standout performers in the women’s field was Naom Wafula of Vipingo Ridge, who posted a promising 1-over par 73 to emerge as the top-ranked lady after round one.

Wafula had a strong start with birdies on the 2nd, 5th, and 9th holes, but a triple bogey on the par-4 7th set her back on the front nine.

On the back nine, she bounced back with birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 17th, offset by bogeys on the 12th and 18th.

“After round one today, I’m happy with how I played. Despite a triple bogey on one hole seven, I managed to fight back and finish strong. That gave me confidence heading into tomorrow. I know I can shoot under par, and I’m going to work on a few things this evening to get ready for the second round,” Wafula said.

The day also witnessed a historic moment as Muthaiga Golf Club’s Eugine Wafula recorded the first-ever hole-in-one at a Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing event, acing the 11th hole

Round Two action tees off tomorrow at Ruiru Sports Club, with players eyeing a spot in the top 30 to make the cut for Wednesday’s final round, where a KES 2 million prize fund is up for grabs.