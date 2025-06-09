Kriol Star Basketball (Cape Verde) Guard Joel Almeida To Be Presented With 2025 Ubuntu Trophy - Capital Sports
DIAMNIADIO, SENEGAL - MAY 1: Ivan Almeida #23 of Kriol Star Basketball dunks the ball during the game against ASC Ville de Dakar during the Sahara Conference on May 1, 2025 at Dakar Arena. Credit: Photo by Armand Lenoir, BAL/Getty Images.

Sports

Kriol Star Basketball (Cape Verde) Guard Joel Almeida To Be Presented With 2025 Ubuntu Trophy

Published

PRETORIA, South Africa, Jun 9 – Kriol Star Basketball (Cape Verde) guard Joel Almeida will be presented with the 2025 BAL Ubuntu Trophy during an on-court ceremony at SunBet Arena before the second semifinal game on Wednesday, June 11.

The Ubuntu Trophy, which recognizes the Basketball Africa League (BAL) player who has made an outstanding effort and impact in the community during the BAL season, will be awarded to Almeida in recognition of his ongoing efforts to use the game of basketball to positively impact the lives of youth in his native Cape Verde.

Almeida, with his brother Ivan, played a pivotal role in transforming Kriol Star Basketball from a local club and foundation into a top club on the continent, helping the team and country qualify for the BAL for the first time this season.

He organizes basketball clinics and camps that have reached over 100 youth and aspiring players over the past year, fostering player and coach development and popularizing the game of basketball in Cape Verde.

The club’s primary goal is to provide access through sports to underserved communities, promoting inclusion and providing opportunities for vulnerable youth.

During the 2025 BAL regular season, Almeida played in all six games against US Monastir (Tunisia), Petro de Luanda (Angola), and ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) and helped his team clinch a spot in the postseason, finishing third in the Sahara Conference (3-3) and No. 7 seed across all three conferences.

He averaged 9 points and 3 rebounds per game.  Almeida is a member of the Cape Verde Men’s National Team.

Previous BAL Ubuntu Trophy winners include Hichem Benayad-Cherif (Algeria’s Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers; 2021), Jean-Jacques Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (Rwanda Energy Group Basketball Club; 2022), Tonny Drileba (Uganda’s City Oilers; 2023) and Alkaly Ndour (Senegal’s AS Douanes; 2024).

