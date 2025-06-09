Kenya stumble at sixth stop of FIBA Youth Nations League basketball

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – The national women’s basketball team endured a tough outing at the sixth stop of the FIBA 3×3 Youth Nations League after losing both of their Pool A matches in Cotonou, Benin on Monday afternoon.

The Lionesses began with a narrow 14-13 loss to Uganda in a thriller in which the two teams went toe-to-toe with one another.

Evelyne Diana Atieli was Kenya’s best performer, sinking a game-high seven points as Shillah Aber Lamunu top scored for the winners with six points.

Other scorers for the Lionesses in that match were Emily Bosibori Ombongi (four points) whereas Terence Hil Msimba and Margaret Nerea Ayieko came away with a point each.

The youngsters were further unlucky in their second fixture, losing 14-8 to the hosts.

Atieli was, once again, the Most Valuable Player (MVP), topping the scoreboard with six points as Ombongi and Msimbi added a point each.

The hosts had Nadiatou Kassim who sunk a game high seven points to give them their first win of the tournament.

Following the results, Kenya are currently ranked fifth on the Nations League standings with 13,438 ranking points.

Their misfortunes notwithstanding, Atieli leads the scorers’ chart with 13 points from two games – just one ahead of Ivory Coast’s Douba Dembele who has played one fixture thus far.

The age-grade competition provides young players with clear pathways to talent development and springboard to playing in major international competitions, such as the Olympics.

Winners of the different conferences, including Africa, will earn a ticket to the FIBA 3×3 U23 Basketball World Cup, to be held in Xiong An, China from September 17-21.