Kenya Simbas Timothy Omela in a past match against Uganda. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Junior Boks tame Simbas in build-up tie for World Cup qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 15s team were beaten 42-24 by South Africa’s Under 20 side in a build-up match in Stellenbosch on Monday afternoon.

The Junior Boks drew first blood but the Simbas grabbed control of the match through two quick tries from skipper George Nyambua and Walter Okoth.

Timothy Omela’s successful conversion between the posts put them in the ascendancy with a 12-7 lead.

Coach Jerome Paarwater’s charges then extended their advantage with a penalty try before Nyambua went over the white chalk for his brace.

The tide, however, turned in the second half as the Junior Boks ran riot over a toothless Simbas.

Two quick tries at the restart reduced the deficit to 24-21 before another converted try midway through the second half saw the scoreline switch in their favour.

The comeback was then complete at the tailend of the game, the hosts gaining two more tries to leave Simbas licking their wounds from a bruising battle.

It was their second match of the month-long high performance training, following last week’s 17-17 draw with SWD Eagles in Mossel Bay.

Paarwater is using the training camp as part of preparations for July’s Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda, which will also double up as World Cup qualifiers.

The two teams meet again on Saturday.

