Inter appoint Parma boss Chivu as manager

MILAN, Italy, June 9, 2025 – Champions League runners-up Inter Milan have appointed Parma boss Cristian Chivu as manager.

The 44-year-old, a former defender and youth team coach at Inter, leaves Parma after only 13 games in charge and replaces Simone Inzaghi.

The former Romania international was appointed by Parma in February – his first senior coaching role – winning three games as he steered Parma to Serie A safety.

Inzaghi left Inter after the 5-0 Champions League final defeat by Paris St-Germain on 31 May and has taken charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Chivu, who has signed a contract until 2027, won three league titles during seven years as an Inter player.

Inter said, external he has “gone through experiences and challenges of enormous importance, events that have shaped him as a man and a professional, binding him inextricably to the black and blue colours”.

Chivu will take charge of Inter during the Club World Cup. They begin their campaign against Mexican side Monterrey on 17 June.