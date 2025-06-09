Ingwe announce plans to hold club elections on June 29 - Capital Sports
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and AFC Leopards boss Dan Shikanda

Kenyan Premier League

Ingwe announce plans to hold club elections on June 29

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – AFC Leopards are set to head to the polls on June 29 to elect new officials.

In a statement, the club’s acting secretary general Caroline Walusaga said the elections will be held in accordance with article 16 of their constitution.

“Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Article 10.3 of the club constitution, the special general meeting will be held on Sunday 29th June 2025 at Stadion Hotel Ballroom located at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani from 8:00 a.m to transact the following business,” Walusaga said.

Up for contest include the positions of the chairman, secretary general and treasurer.

The polls will be undertaken within a cloud of uncertainty following last month’s directive by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike who postponed the elections to next year.

In her directive, Wasike argued that the current term of officials are yet to exhaust their four-year mandate, which is supposed to end in 2026.

The polls are expected to be cutthroat, what with a number of individuals already throwing their hats in the ring to succeed current honcho, Dan Shikanda.

They include club legend Boniface Ambani, former marketing director Enos Mutoka and ex-chief executive officer Ronald Namai.

