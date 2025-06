NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Moi International Sports Center gymnasium lived up to its expectations as fans were treated to spectacular finals, which were won by the Kenya Pipeline and General Service Unit (GSU) women’s and men’s teams, respectively. Capital Sport was at the court to document the finals in pictures.

In the women’s clash, Pipeline thrashed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in straight sets while GSU whitewashed Kenya Ports Authority 3-0 to lift the men’s title.

GSU attacker Shadrack Misiko spikes against KPA’s Brian Kamonde. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball fans cheer their team between GSU and KPA in the 2025 men’s league final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

GSU players celebrating after thrashing KPA to win the 2025 men’s KVF League title. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The 2025 KVF Men’s League Best Players were dominated by GSU. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

GSU Head Coach-Gideon Tarus giving instructions. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

KPA Coach James Ontere is making gestures during their final clash against GSU. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

A Volleyball fan rallies behind the team during the GSU Vs KPA clash. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball Queen Gaudencia Makokha leading in cheering the team during the GSU Vs KPA Men’s final duel at the Kasarani gymnasium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

GSU attacker Shadrack Misiko celebrates a set against KPA. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Pipeline celebrating victory against DCI to win the women’s League. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Noel Murambi celebrates with teammate. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA