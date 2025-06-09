Cheruiyot eager to resurrect career at Tokyo World Championships - Capital Sports
Kenya's 1500m star Timothy Cheruiyot after competing in men's 1500m heat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/ TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Cheruiyot eager to resurrect career at Tokyo World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2025 – Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot wants to win a medal at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo after a spell of poor results in recent times.

The 2019 World champion says that a podium finish come September will be a perfect way to cap his rise from the ashes.

“I need to work on my finish. My season is going well and I am glad. This is only my second race so the result is OK. It was a fast and good run. I need to go back to Tokyo and win a medal at 1500m,” Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot has struggled to maintain the form that saw him dominate the men’s 1500m, six years ago, when he cruised emphatically to the world title in Doha – clocking 3:29.26.

He was billed as heads-on favourite for the Olympic title in Tokyo but had to be content with silver after finishing second 3:29.01.

The 29-year-old then bagged another silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, clocking 3:30.27.

Things have gone downhill for ‘Timo’ since then at major international competitions as he grappled with injury woes.

At the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, he relinquished his title, coming sixth after clocking 3:30.69.

The following edition of the competition in Budapest was no better for him as he fumbled at the semi-final stage, clocking 3:37.40 to all but bid bye to his hopes of retaining his title.

At last year’s Olympics in Paris, he ran 3:31.35 to finish a disappointing 11th in the men’s 1500m final.

He ended the year with a podium finish at the Brussels Diamond League in September, clocking 3:30.93 to finish second.

Cheruiyot was in action at the fifth leg of the prestigious competition in Rome on Friday night, where he timed a season’s best (SB) of 3:29.75 to finish second.

It was a result that left the Bomet-born athlete with a positive outlook for the future.

“The run was good today. I won at this stadium in 2018 so I wanted to repeat it, to catch it again. I have very nice memories about Rome. But I am happy even for this result because I have to say that the French guy surprised me in the last 30m,” he said.

Cheruiyot’s previous competition before Rome was at the second leg of the Grand Slam Track series in Miami in May where he clocked 1:47.12 to finish eighth in the men’s 800m.

In this article:
