Caren Chebet leads Pamela Kosgei in the women's 3000m Steeplechase at the national championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

Chebet recovers from Kip Keino heartbreak to claim podium in Holland

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2025 – Kenya’s Caren Chebet finished third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the FBK Hengelo World Continental Tour in the Netherlands on Monday evening.

The 2022 African Championships bronze medalist clocked 9:22.35 in third place, in a race won by the 2021 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda who stopped the timer at 9:07.79.

Wosane Asefa of Ethiopia finished second in 9:20.83.

Another Kenyan in the same race, the 2021 World Under 20 champion Jackline Chepkoech, clocked 9:30.49 to finish ninth.

The race was a perfect way for Chebet to bounce back from the disappointment of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour on May 31, where she failed to finish in the water-jump-and-hurdles race.

