‘One of Europe’s best technicians’ – why Man City want ‘genius’ Cherki

LONDON, England, June 8, 2025 – If the casual football fan wasn’t already familiar with the name Rayan Cherki, they certainly are now.

On Thursday night, videos of his incredible goal during France’s 5-4 defeat by Spain in the Uefa Nations League semi-final went viral.

After controlling a bobbling pass and setting himself up in one touch, the 21-year-old rifled a hip-height volley on the swivel past Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon at full stretch.

You just don’t see instinctive goals like that very often, certainly not from a player 15 minutes into his senior international debut.

Cherki is one of the most sought after talents in world football right now and could soon be heading to the Premier League as Manchester City want the Lyon midfielder as part of their summer squad overhaul.

The player will soon enter the final year of his contract, but Lyon have reportedly rejected City’s opening offer of 30m euros (£25.3m)., external

But who exactly is Cherki, and why is everyone so excited about him?

‘An absolute master, a wizard with the ball’ – who is the magical Frenchman?

Cherki is only the latest talent fresh off the Lyon production line, but may be the best yet.

He joined Lyon at the age of seven from AS Saint-Priest and, aged 16 years and 140 days, Cherki became the youngest goalscorer in the Ligue 1 side’s history in a French Cup tie back in January 2020.

Before that in November 2019, a Champions League debut came against Zenit, while he also helped France reach the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championships in 2023.

Previously linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, in 2020 he admitted to Lyon TV “my dream is to play for Real Madrid”.

His footballing idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, can play as a winger but his preference is a more central number 10 role.

Cherki has just enjoyed a break-out campaign in Ligue 1, providing 11 assists, 22 big chances – the most in the league – 13 through-balls and 48 successful dribbles.

A return of 12 goals in all competitions is by far the best of his short career, but it is his work and understanding of the game off the ball that has arguably improved the most this term.

French football expert Julien Laurens, speaking on the Euro Leagues podcast, said: “He has been incredible this season. Since he was 16 – even before that – the talent is there, left foot or right foot.

“A player at this level who takes corners with each foot depending on which side of the corner it is, to be an inswinger every time is just incredible.

“He is one of the greatest technicians in Europe right now.”

The stats support Cherki’s ambipedal qualities. Of the 44 shots he took with his feet in Ligue 1 last season, 22 came with the left and 22 with the right.

Cherki’s growing reputation was only enhanced by Thursday’s stunning international debut on Thursday against Spain, where he sparked France’s comeback from 5-1 down.

Three days later he made his full international debut as Les Bleus beat Germany 2-0 in the Nations League third-place play-off.

Laurens certainly isn’t Cherki’s only admirer.

France legend Thierry Henry has previously said he has “never seen a player in history who dribbles as quickly as him”, while Lyon’s captain Alexandre Lacazette described him as “special”.

The former Arsenal striker added: “This season, he has managed to raise his level. I would put [Mesut] Ozil in a different category but, with time, Rayan can get close to him.”

Cherki, also part of the France squad that finished runners-up at the 2024 Olympics, scored in both legs for Lyon against Manchester United in a Europa League quarter-final defeat last season.

Speaking to BBC Sport in April about him, Lyon’s former Arsenal player Ainsley Maitland-Niles said: “He is the best natural talent I’ve ever seen. An absolute master, a wizard with the ball.

“He is taking chances, assists and dragging us up the pitch by taking people on and nutmegging them – he is a genius.”

How would Cherki fit in?

Pep Guardiola wants to have Cherki in his squad next season, but how would he fit in at Manchester City?

The Premier League club have wasted no time in strengthening after enduring their worst campaign since Guardiola took charge nine years ago.

A £46.3m deal has been agreed with AC Milan for Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, while a £31m move for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri will be completed imminently.

With Reijnders capable of playing anywhere in midfield, Cherki would likely play in an advanced role just behind Erling Haaland.

Guardiola traditionally prefers his midfielders to keep the ball and be patient rather than play in a direct, transitional style. However, he now has a Kevin de Bruyne-shaped hole to fill following the Belgian’s departure.

Cherki could also be deployed on the right wing, with wide players Jeremy Doku and Savinho struggling for consistency last season and Jack Grealish open to leaving the club.

It’s an exciting time for a player who may, in the space of seven days, go from making his international debut to joining one of the world’s best clubs.

That said, he clearly isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“It’s getting done,” said Cherki on the transfer situation after his cameo against Spain. “But you already know my answer, everybody knows.”