Hellen Obiri celebrating after winning bronze for Kenya at the Paris 2024 Olympics in women's marathon. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Obiri bounces back from Boston setback to win in New York

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2025 – Kenya’s Hellen Obiri stormed to victory in the women’s race at the New York Mini 10km on Sunday evening.

The Olympics marathon bronze medalist stopped the timer at 30:44, ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Weini Kelati (30:49) and Gotytom Gebreslase (30:54) in second and third respectively.

Another Kenyan in the race, Boston Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi, finished fifth after clocking 31:31.

Obiri was competing in her first race since relinquishing her Boston Marathon title in April after clocking 2:17:41 to finish second.

Next door, in Rwanda, Kenya’s Laban Korir and Teresiah Omosa flew the Kenyan flag high, winning the men and women’s races at the Kigali Marathon.

Korir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, clocking 2:18:26 to cut the tape, ahead of fellow countryman, Kipkirui Langat who timed 2:19:00 in second.

Tadese Temechachu of Ethiopia came third in 2:21:02.

At the same time, Omosa stopped the timer at 2:37:12 to reign supreme in the women’s race, ahead of Ethiopian Kebene Chala who clocked 2:37:29.

Another Kenyan, Ivyne Jeruto, took third place in 2:38:14.

In the half marathon, Derrick Njoroge clocked 1:05.23 to win the men’s race whereas Gilbert Kamwutire (1:07:02) and Rwanda’s Theophile Bigirimana (1:07:34) came second and third respectively.

Vivian Jepkogei was Kenya’s best performer in the women’s race, clocking 1:15:08 to finish third.

Burundi’s Florence Niyonkuru cut the tape in 1:13:56 as Adeline Musabyebyezu came second in 1:14:16.

