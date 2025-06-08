Man City on verge of completing deal for Ait-Nouri

MANCHESTER, England, June 8, 2025 – Manchester City are on the verge of completing a £31m move to sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves.

The 24-year-old is due to have a medical at the club this weekend as the final stages of the deal, which includes £5m in add-ons, is concluded.

City would need to complete the transfer before 10 June in order for Ait-Nouri to be available for the group stage of the Club World Cup.

Algeria international Ait-Nouri was at the top of City manager Pep Guardiola’s list to solve his side’s problematic left-back spot.

City have been operating without a specialist left-back since Benjamin Mendy departed. He made his last appearance for the club in August 2021.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo and Josko Gvardiol are among the players who have had extended stints in the position.

Youngster Nico O’Reilly then filled the role towards the end of last season, including the FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace.

Ait-Nouri joined Wolves in a £14.9m deal from Angers in 2021, having spent the previous season on loan, and made 41 appearances in all competitions last term as the club avoided relegation, scoring five goals and adding seven assists.

He will become Wolves’ second high-profile departure of the summer, with Matheus Cunha set to join Manchester United.

City have already agreed a £46.3m deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, adding to the £200m spent in the January transfer window.

Ait-Nouri’s class at both ends of the pitch

Ait-Nouri delivered more goal involvements (11) than any other Premier League defender last term to underline his proficiency when joining attacks.

In addition, only Leif Davis (61), Pedro Porro (57) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (53) created more chances for team-mates to score than the former Angers man (46).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the only top-flight defender to complete more dribbles (64) than Ait-Nouri (63) last term.

And his tight ball control and pace going forward compares with players Guardiola has previously favoured in that role.

He will also be aware that Ait-Nouri has displayed the ability to snuff out danger quickly and at source.

When the 2024-25 campaign concluded, Ait-Nouri had won possession back more than any other Premier League defender in the final third, with Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz a close second.

Analysis – ‘The perfect fit’ for Pep’s possession style’

Former Wolves coach Edu Rubio, who worked with Ait-Nouri during the 2022-23 season

His technical competency, his ability and skill in tight areas – keeping the ball close to his feet – give him the opportunity to fit perfectly into Pep Guardiola’s possession-based play.

He can also dribble with speed, to get the team up the pitch driving with the ball, which is probably what Manchester City need right now – players who can break lines.

Defensively he has improved his game since his arrival to the Premier League and his one-v-one defending is of a very good standard. He can cope physically and is a very versatile player who can operate in any position down the flank, or by playing as an inverted full-back.

He needs to improve his decision-making on the ball – he can take one touch too many at times and slow down the ball speed down in a possession game that Pep loves. He also needs to work on his end product in attack.

At a club like City he will need to get his assist ratio higher, but it is something he can definitely do.