GSU thrash KPA to reclaim volleyball league crown
Volleyball

GSU thrash KPA to reclaim volleyball league crown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8, 2025 – General Service Unit (GSU) reclaimed the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s league title with a straight sets thrashing of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Game Three of their playoff finals at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday evening.

The paramilitary side had it all to do in the decider fixture of the playoff final after losing 3-1 to the dockers in Game Two on Saturday evening at the same venue.

Coach Gideon Tarus’s charges had seemed destined for back-to-back titles after swatting aside their opponents in Game One on Friday evening.

Having received a reality check from James Ontere’s side on Saturday, GSU came back determined to right their wrongs.

They did it in emphatic fashion, pulverising their opponents to a pulp to cement their place as Kenya’s best volleyball team as far as the men’s game is concerned.

