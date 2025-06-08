Ex-Harambee Stars striker charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

LONDON, England, June 8, 2025 – A former professional footballer has appeared in court charged with assaulting Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan, and controlling when she could shower, wear lipstick or go to the gym.

Taiwo Leo Atieno, 39, faces eight charges relating to his ex-girlfriend, Ms Buchanan, during an approximately 13-year period.

The former Luton Town and Kenya national team player appeared via video-link wearing a suit and tie.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to enter pleas in August.

Mr Atieno, from Brixton, south London, is charged with assaulting the founding Sugababes member between 2012 and 2015, causing her actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour against Ms Buchanan.

It is alleged he opened Ms Buchanan’s correspondence, would not let her wear red lipstick, and that he controlled her finances and when she could go to the gym or shower.

The judge told him during the Harrow Crown Court case (sitting at Southwark) he must not contact Ms Buchanan, must not enter the district of Barnet and must surrender his passport.

Ms Buchanan was a teenager when she became one of the original members of the Sugababes with Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy in 1998.

The group went through various formations, achieving six number one singles and two number one albums.

The three founding members reunited in 2011, performing as Mutya Keisha Siobhán, before winning back the rights to the Sugababes name in 2019, under which they still perform.