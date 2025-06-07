Pipeline edge five-set thriller to bag volleyball league title - Capital Sports
Kenya Pipeline's Gladys Ekaru spikes against DCI. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball

Pipeline edge five-set thriller to bag volleyball league title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2025 — Kenya Pipeline are the new Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national women’s league champions after a thrilling win over the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Saturday evening.

The oil merchants had whitewashed the sleuths in straight sets in Game One of the final at the same venue on Friday evening.

However, Patrick Sang’s charges were determined to avoid a repeat of history and fought gallantly to win 25-21 in the first set.

Pipeline steadied themselves and returned revitalised in the second set, which they eventually won 25-21.

The pendulum swung in the favour of the detectives who recovered in the third set to excel 25-18.

However, Geoffrey Omondi’s charges were not to be undone, winning 25-21 in the fourth set to take it to a five-set thriller.

The African Club bronze medalists then showed their experience to win 15-11 in the decider set and bag the title they last won in 2022.

In this article:
