Lionesses maul Madagascar in Rugby Africa Cup opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 15s team beat Madagascar in their opening match of the Rugby Africa Cup in Antananarivo on Saturday evening.

The Kenya Lionesses drew first blood in the 15th minute through Phoebe Akinyi’s try, with Sinaida Mokaya converting successfully between the posts for a 7-0 lead.

The hosts piled on the pressure, however, and were rewarded in the 30th minute through a try of their own, which unfortunately they could not convert.

The towering Faith Livoi then ensured Simon Odongo’s charges ended the half in front, going over at the far right for a slim 12-5 lead.

The Lionesses resumed their assault in the second half, silencing the capacity crowd at Stade Makis with a penalty by Grace Adhiambo, followed by a drop goal soon after.

Stella Wafula then ensured daylight between the two sides with the third try of the game before Mokaya put the final nail in the coffin in the final seconds – going over the white chalk.

Kenya next play South Africa at the same venue on Wednesday.